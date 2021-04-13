Alexander Vencel’s game-winning save secures the Buffs LSC Tournament title

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The top-seed West Texas A&M Buffs men’s soccer team hosted Midwestern State University at The Pitch on Monday for the Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship, and the Buffs shutout the Mustangs 1-0 for their first conference title since 2018 (Heartland Conference) and first LSC title since 2000.
”First half today we played absolutely fantastic and really if you’re fair and honest the game could have been over in the first half, but our team defended beautifully and Alex came up with a big save there,” said WT Men’s Soccer Head Coach Butch Lauffer. “I think they’re going to rename him King Alex.”
The Tournament Most Valuable Player award went to senior Alexander Vencel for his three huge saves, including the game winner at the final horn. Bryan Martinez, Giancarlo Saldana, Payne McKiver and Stefan Andjelic named to the All-Tournament team.
“It’s very special, it’s just very special. It’s always great being the legacy of the school. It’s just great,” said Vencel.
Saldana scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute. The junior curled the ball past the wall and into the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season giving the Buffs a 1-0 lead right before halftime.
The Buffs finish the 2021 spring season with an overall record of (8-2-0) after winning the regular season and tournament titles. It was a very special game for the Buffs, and senior Honduras native Denis Herrera who celebrated his birthday.
“We kept giving it all in training, and for my birthday that was the gift I wanted, and all of the Glory to God. That goes for my niece right here. She’s not with us right now, but I know she’s watching me from Heaven and it’s just for her you know,” said Herrera.
Unfortunately, that’s as deep of a run as we’ll see from the Buffs this spring. Due to COVID-19, the road ended at the LSC Tournament Championship for a shortened season.
