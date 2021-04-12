New in Amarillo: GoldenLight, H2O Bar, Hook & Reel come to Southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Southwest Amarillo continues to expand, three new food and beverage options have opened along Western Street and Bell Street.
GoldenLight Beer & Wine Garden
The GoldenLight Cantina is opening a second location on Western Street in City View Square, south of I-27.
“It’s the GoldenLight...it’s the oldest restaurant in Amarillo,” said Angela Corpening, co-owner of GoldenLight Beer & Wine Garden. “We started in 1946, so I’m just trying to bring that style to this side of town.”
The GoldenLight Beer & Wine Garden includes a full-service bar and food from the GoldenLight food truck.
“It’s an Austin style restaurant because its more of a bar, and our food truck is the kitchen,” explained Corpening. “We have an outdoor space as well, so it’s more self serve. You get your own food from the food truck and you sit wherever you’d like.
The outdoor garden is currently under construction.
Planned to be completed by the end of the month, the garden will feature the food truck, a separate bar, picnic tables and games.
“The beer garden part outside is going to seat about 20 picnic benches...and we’ll have corn hole pits,” said Corpening. “It’s a nice space, you can bring your dogs. We’ll offer the GoldenLight’s original burger from 6th street...same burgers, same fries and we have spectacular drinks.”
Corpening says their homemade blueberry chilton is their stand-out drink.
The bar and wine garden plans having live, acoustic music on Saturdays and Sundays.
The new location is open 5:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursday and Friday, 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.
H2O Bar
Just up the street is a different type of bar.
H2O Bar specializes in different kinds of alkaline water.
“Doctors say 80% of our body is made out of water, so whatever you drink and put into your body is making you sick or making you healthy,” explained Jose Munoz. “This is alkaline water, 9.5 PH level. It’s going to help you with all of those health problems people may have. If you’re tired, its going to give you energy. If you’re constipated, it’s going to help you go to the bathroom.”
With membership, H2O Bar sells water at PH levels specific to different needs such as laundry, cleaning fruits and vegetables, cooking and making baby formula.
“Whenever you’re giving formula to a baby, you can get water at 6.0 or 7.0 PH and that’s very good for them,” explained Munoz. “It helps them with their digestive system.”
H20 Bar also sells machines that purify your water at home.
With the press of a button, and the machine purifies your water to the PH level to meet your water needs.
“You press the button and get 2.5, you press another button you get 6.0 which is good for cleaning your face,” said Munoz. “The machine breaks down the oxygen and that makes you hydrate better in your body.”
The family membership costs $50 a month and a single person membership costs $35.
Hook & Reel
Also expanding food and beverage options throughout Southwest Amarillo is Hook & Reel.
The Cajun-inspired seafood chain is opening its first Amarillo location in Bell Plaza on 45th and Bell St.
Hook & Reel finalized their lease in September 2020, but inside the building still appears empty.
It is unclear when the project will be finished.
