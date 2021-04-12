McDonald’s, Sonic looking to fill several positions in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s and Sonic are both looking to hire several new employees in Amarillo.
McDonald’s in-store hiring events will take place April 13, 14 and 15 to fill available team member, shift leader and general manager positions.
Interested applicants are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood McDonald’s in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart or Borger between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for an in-person interview.
Sonic is looking to fill 126 part-time and full-time positions in Amarillo.
Representatives said flexible work hours are available to provide drive-in team members, management and leadership support needed to balance their schedules.
Candidates can apply here.
