Kingdom of Bahrain delegation comes to Bell in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aircraft maker Bell announced today a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain came to Amarillo late last month to see the start of production of helicopters it’s buying.
The kingdom has ordered twelve AH-1Z Vipers attack and reconnaissance copters.
They replace the Super Cobra model that came out in 1985 as part of the Huey family of helicopters. The U.S. Department of Defense said at the time it awarded the sales contract the cost would be about $1.1 billion with modifications.
