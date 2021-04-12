Fritch Fortress Boat Launch Ramp and Dock to close for maintenance

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Fritch Fortress Boat Launch Ramp and Dock will close for maintenance starting today.
The ramp will be closed from Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14.
The park maintenance will address the accumulation of silt run-off that has occurred over time at the launch ramp. Park officials say the sild has built up and led to a reduction in water depth of the watercourse and in this case the launch ramp.
Boat launch ramps and docks will still be open at Sanford-Yake and Blue West.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.