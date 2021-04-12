Doppler Dave Tracks Cooler Weather And Rain Chances This Week

Cooler air has crept into our area and will linger most of the week. We have been mostly cloudy with a cool breeze and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60 today. Nights this week will be a little colder, also, with lows in the low to mid 30s tonight. Tomorrow we expect similar afternoon temps, but a little less wind. By Wednesday, daytime temperatures will drop further into the 50s and scattered showers will be possible.