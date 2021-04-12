Cooler air has crept into our area and will linger most of the week. We have been mostly cloudy with a cool breeze and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60 today. Nights this week will be a little colder, also, with lows in the low to mid 30s tonight. Tomorrow we expect similar afternoon temps, but a little less wind. By Wednesday, daytime temperatures will drop further into the 50s and scattered showers will be possible.
Doppler Dave Tracks Cooler Weather And Rain Chances This Week
KFDA Noon Weather 4/12