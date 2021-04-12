Cool & Cloudy, with a bit of Rain?

Thanks to an overnight front, our work week is getting off to a cool and cloudy start, with highs down in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. Winds will be breezy out of the east/northeast starting out the day, but winds will calm heading into the afternoon. You can expect skies to be cloudy as well thanks to upper-air moisture in place. This trend will continue throughout most of the week, however we’re watching Wednesday through Friday for what could be promising rain chances, so it’s a situation we will watch closely.