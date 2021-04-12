Amarillo police ask for help locating motorcycle stolen during burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King stolen during a burglary.
Police said the burglary took place at a home near S. Philadelphia Street and SE 7th Avenue on Saturday, March 20.
The motorcycle should display Texas license 443-C3S and the last six of the VIN are 951988.
Those with information on the motorcycle are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous top leads to the recovery of the motorcycle or an arrest of the suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
