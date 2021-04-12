Amarillo College set to return to in-person Commencement for May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College set to return to in-person commencement exercises this spring with back-to-back graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 14 at Hodgetown.
The first ceremony begins at 3:00 p.m. and will be a celebration of graduates from AC’s Health Services, Industry, and Public Service communities.
Then, at 7:00 p.m., graduates from the remaining career communities will be honored: Business, CIS, Creative Arts, Education, Liberal Arts, STEM and General Studies.
Because the ceremonies are community-specific, graduates may not switch from one ceremony to the other.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies would be conducted at the same times on the following day, Saturday, May 15 at Hodgetown.
All graduates must register to participate in the in-person ceremonies, and due to capacity limitations at the stadium, ticketing for guests is a must.
Each graduate is entitled to reserve up to nine tickets for family and friends.
An email will point students to the registration website and provide them with a promo code for the ticket-reservation form.
In keeping with requirements of Major League Baseball, which administers the baseball stadium, face masks will be required for everyone entering the premises.
To purchase cap and gowns on the AC Bookstore website, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.