AFD crews extinguish ‘accidental’ house fire that caused $75k in damages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department said there were no injuries in a house fire that occurred in north Amarillo yesterday.
Crews were sent at 1:25 p.m. to the home near NW 20th Avenue and North Bonham Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and two adjoining structures at risk.
Firefighters eventually made access to the interior of the home and were able to extinguish the fire.
The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office investigated and ruled the fire accidental.
AFD said the damages were estimated at $75,000.
