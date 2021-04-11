Lady Sandies fall to Grapevine in Region 1-5A Final after historic season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies made program history, advancing to their first Regional Final. Amarillo High shutout three of their four postseason opponents to get to the Region 1-5A Final, but playoff veterans the Grapevine Lady Mustangs ended their season 3-1 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Grapevine got off to an early start, scoring a goal of a toss in throw and corner kick. The Lady Mustangs, with the wind at their backs, led 2-0 at halftime. The Lady Sandies needed a spark. After connecting a few passes, junior Nicole Gray chased down the through ball on a fast break. Gray got the goalie to bite, dished inside to sophomore Mollie Ferro for the wide open goal. That put Amarillo High down 2-1.
Grapevine delivered on another deep throw in toward the Amarillo High goal. Ball bounced, hit the crossbar, and the freshman was there to punch it in.
Amarillo High ended their season (17-2-2) and only lose three senior starters.
