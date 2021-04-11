Lady Sandies fall to Grapevine in Region 1-5A Final after historic season

Grapevine got off to an early start, scoring a goal of a toss in throw and corner kick. The Lady Mustangs, with the wind at their backs, led 2-0 at halftime. The Lady Sandies needed a spark. After connecting a few passes, junior Nicole Gray chased down the through ball on a fast break. Gray got the goalie to bite, dished inside to sophomore Mollie Ferro for the wide open goal. That put Amarillo High down 2-1.