Cooler Weather & Shower Chances by Mid Week

It’s a beautiful day with temperatures in the 70s & 80s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, breezy conditions, and lows in the lower 40s. The next cold front is expected to move through early on Monday morning. In its wake, it will be much cooler on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy East winds.
Still keeping a close eye on moisture chances mainly hit or miss showers. As of right now, it looks like beneficial rain as opposed to severe weather which is rare for Springtime.