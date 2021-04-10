Warm Sunday

It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday looks much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect sunny skies and light West winds 10-15mph. Sunday night looks mostly clear & a bit colder as our next cold front approaches by Monday morning.
Looking ahead it finally looks like a wetter pattern will set up by the middle of next week. Looks more like showers as opposed to severe weather which is quite rare for this time of year. That being said, we still need to closely watch the pattern in case conditions look a bit more favorable for severe weather.