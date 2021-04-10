Tascosa Rebels top the Plainview Bulldogs at home stand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rebels defeat the Bulldogs 4 to 2.
In the bottom fo the third inning, Ryne Wingate of Tascosa hits a pop fly right over second base. Plainview’s Austin Hawk is there to catch it for the out, keeping the score at 0 to 0.
Rebel’s Josh Spawn will be up to bat and will hit one straight to third base, Javen Patrick runs towards home, looks like it will be a battle of a tag out the the bulldogs, but Patrick makes his way to home safely, and the dugout goes crazy. first run of the day of the day for the Rebels.
Eric Arce hits a grounder to a Rebel in the infield and they will get the final out of the third inning. Tascosa takes the win 4 to 2.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.