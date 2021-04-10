District 3-5A championship wrestling tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -
Several schools competed today for the boys and girls district 3-5A wrestling tournament. A fast paced environment with multiple weight classes going head to head.
On the boys side, Randall tops the leader boards after the first day of preliminaries. The girl, Randall tops the charts as well.
Even though, the Randall girls are number one right now, the Caprock girls team is known for being a top competitor in these meets. Last season, they won state, undefeated at 17 and 0.
Coach Chris Allen says after losing three state placers last year, the team can still hold their own.
“This year we lost three girls who were state placers, that all graduated, and we’ve just had some young girls step up and fill the void, and push each other through it.”
The Randall High head coach, David Quirino, Jr., he talks about what he is looking for moving to the final round.
“I just want to see good motion, good levels, changes, setups, and attacks, and hopefully pins and finishes.”
The finals, to crown a district champion team will be April, 10th at Amarillo High School until 4 p.m.
