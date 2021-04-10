Amarillo Lady Sandies dominate the Lady Bulldogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sandies take home the win 17 to 3 over the Plainview Bulldogs.
Bottom of the second inning, the Sandies have two girls on base. Tatem Pendergraft bangs one out to left field and the Bulldogs attempt the get the ball back in play but not in enough time. Pendergraft brings in a runner at home and an error is made, making enough time for a second runner. The score at the end of the inning... 6 to 1, Lady Sandies.
Top of the third frame. It’s now 6 to 2. Plainview’s Aaleah Rodriguez hits a single to right field. The Bulldogs will finally get another chance on base.
Bottom of the third still. Amarillo’s Forney is up to bat. She hits a grounder to short stop, she will beat the ball to first base and an RBI for Amarillo High. The Lady Sandies take home the win in dominate fashion, 17 to 3 over the Plainview Lady Bulldogs.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.