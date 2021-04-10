Amarillo High at Randall baseball

CANYON, Texas - The Randall Raiders hosted the Amarillo High Sandies on this windy Friday.
Right at the top of the game, Bryson Slaughter gets started with a dinger to right field and it’s gone! The Sandies get on the board early in the first inning. 1 to 0.
The Raiders find their way out of the top of the first as Taylor McDaniel snags a ground ball and beats the runner to first for the third and final out.
Tristan Curless strikes eout two straight batters for the Sandies, getting them out of the first inning with the 1 to 0 lead and they go on to win the game by a score of 23 to 13.
