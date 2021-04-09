Where you can get the COVID vaccine in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of places offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the Amarillo area.
The Amarillo Public Health Department is operating a walk-in clinic to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to area residents.
At this time, the clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine.
You can check for the clinic hours and availability here.
Limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are available at Walgreens locations. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinates are available for those 18 and older.
In order to make an appointment, click here.
CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine with appointments as well.
You can check availability and schedule an appointment here.
Amarillo Family Physicians Clinic is offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
At this time, the clinic is offering the two dose Moderna vaccine. The vaccine depends on the current allotment.
To make your appointment, call (806) 359-4701.
Appointments are open to anyone.
Care Xpress Urgent Care Clinics in Amarillo and Canyon are offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment.
If you would like an appointment, call (806) 340-0404 for Amarillo and (806) 655-2104 for Canyon.
If you would like to be added to this list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
