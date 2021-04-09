Where you can get the COVID vaccine in the Amarillo area

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:18 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of places offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the Amarillo area.

Amarillo Civic Center Walk-in Clinic

The Amarillo Public Health Department is operating a walk-in clinic to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to area residents.

At this time, the clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine.

You can check for the clinic hours and availability here.

Walgreens

Limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are available at Walgreens locations. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinates are available for those 18 and older.

In order to make an appointment, click here.

CVS

CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine with appointments as well.

You can check availability and schedule an appointment here.

Amarillo Family Physicians Clinic

Amarillo Family Physicians Clinic is offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, the clinic is offering the two dose Moderna vaccine. The vaccine depends on the current allotment.

To make your appointment, call (806) 359-4701.

Appointments are open to anyone.

Care Xpress Urgent Care Clinics in Amarillo and Canyon

Care Xpress Urgent Care Clinics in Amarillo and Canyon are offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment.

If you would like an appointment, call (806) 340-0404 for Amarillo and (806) 655-2104 for Canyon.

If you would like to be added to this list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

