The winds will be slow to die down through the evening and overnight hours and we will cool down into the mid 30s for Saturday morning. Saturday is looking very nice with warming temps into the mid 70s along with sunny skies and SW winds at 10-15 mph. It will get even better for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and westerly winds of 10-20 mph. We are still on track for cooler weather and a chance for showers for next week.