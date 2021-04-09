Texas Tech Physicians hosting virtual cancer screening fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will host the Cancer Screening and Information Fair on April 12 through 16.
The community is encouraged to take advantage of free cancer screenings and information at the upcoming virtual event.
Physicians will offer free breast and cervical cancer education, colorectal cancer screenings, skin cancer information, hepatitis C screenings, tobacco cessation and lung cancer information.
“Because of anxiety around COVID-19, cancer screenings are down across the country,” Michelle Balducci, program manager and senior analyst for the Get F.I.T to Stay Fit colorectal cancer screening program at TTP, said. “We know that getting screening tests regularly may find cancer early when treatment is likely to work best. That’s why we’re offering this event to everyone but with a particular focus on those who may be uninsured or underinsured.”
You can register starting April 12 online by clicking here.
The first 200 people to register will receive a $10 gas card from Pak-A-Sak.
