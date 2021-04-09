Storybridge partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to send free books to Amarillo kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to bring free books to children in Amarillo.
The program will make all children in Potter or Randall Counties eligible to receive age-appropriate books mailed to them each month at no charge from birth to 5 years of age.
Children can be enrolled in the program online.
Storybridge is asking for donors to contribute to the program by joining their Founder’s Circle. A year’s worth of books for one child is $25.
To contribute, visit Storybridge online or email chandra@storybridgeama.org.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.