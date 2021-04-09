Scam alert: Sod Poodles create new ‘Soddies Sell Back’ program as ticket scams rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alleged scammers recently attempted to sell fake tickets on the Sod Poodle’s Facebook page prior to their latest concert on Saturday, April 3.
Hodgetown staff says this occurred when they first opened in 2019 and often happens when tickets are in high demand. They expect ticket scams to continue in 2021.
“It really occurs whenever you have a highly sought after ticket,” said Tony Ensor, Hodgetown president and general manager. “Sod poodles baseball obviously is a pretty hard sought out ticket in 2019 and will be again 2021, so any time there’s a supply and demand issue you’re going to see these third party resellers come into markets. In some cases, they are legitimate business...and in other instances, they’ll try to take advantage of people.”
Facebook users took to Facebook trying to warn others of potential scams.
The Sod Poodles suggest only buying tickets from the Sod Poodles official website.
“Always look for the official site of the team when buying tickets,” said Ensor.
Ticket scams are part of why Hodgetown decided to start a new ‘Soodies Sell Back’ program, allowing season ticket holders to internally sell tickets to games they cannot attend.
Staff hopes this increases the supply of real, verified tickets for the community to purchase.
“When people go to individuals to buy tickets, we obviously cant control that, but that’s why we wanted to put together a system people can trust,” explained Ensor. “Everything is being done by the front and the back of the house. With SoddiesSellBack.com they’ll be able to pick up tickets and know those tickets are verified and guaranteed here at Sod Poodles.”
SoddiesSellBack.com is planned to launch before the end of the month.
The Sod Poodles say the third party sites they do trust are StubHub.com and VividSeats.com.
“As an individual buyer of concert tickets and or sporting events tickets...I do trust StubHub.com. They’re the official reseller of MLB, so they’re guaranteed their prices and their ticketing is guaranteed. As well as VividSeats,” said Ensor.
However, the Sod Poodles warn that oftentimes tickets resold on these sites charge far more than face value and highly suggest purchasing tickets through their website.
