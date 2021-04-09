Sandies senior Max Milligan signs with Trinity University baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior Max Milligan signed to play DIII college baseball next season, while surrounded by his family and teammates for this special occasion. The senior outfielder and first baseman chose Trinity University for the academics and top tier baseball program in San Antonio.
So far this season, Milligan leads the Sandies with 26 hits, 26 runs and 18 singles with a .448 batting average in 21 games played. The outfielder holds a 4.0 GPA and is looking forward to challenging his studies.
”First off it’s the academics. They have a very good academic school, and I’m very interested in learning biomed engineering there. They have a very consistent ball club there. They’ve been great over the past few years and they’re number one in the rankings right now which is pretty cool.”
The Trinity Tigers currently hold a record of (16-1), and Milligan is excited to join the top ranked DIII baseball program.
