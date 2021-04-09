Salvation Army asking for volunteers to help build new playground

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New equipment has arrived, and now the Salvation Army Church of Amarillo wants your help building a new playground area for its youth program.
The Salvation Army Church has been using the same playground for 10 years.
This year, they decided it was time for an update.
Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Club East, they were able to order new equipment and more.
“We were also able to get materials for arts and crafts and stuff that the kids are going to need throughout the summer,” said Quintin Marquez, public relations manager at The Salvation Army of Amarillo.
The organization’s youth program currently serves around 20 children every week.
“They come here every Sunday and do Sunday school classes and throughout the week just different church activities here,” said Marquez.
While one of the playgrounds will be taken down and replaced, another will be repaired.
Local repair store Matthew’s HVAC Services is offering six of its employees as volunteers for assembly day on Saturday, April 24.
“For kids to have a place to play safe, and I think they’ll enjoy it,” said Matt Kirkeeng, owner of Matthew’s HVAC.
Those who would like to help are not required to bring tools.
However, to register to volunteer, call 806-373-6631 and ask for Amethyst.
