Police investigating report of weapon at Clovis High School campus

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Municipal Schools said an investigation is underway after a weapon was reported on the CHS Freshman Academy campus.
The district said a report was made involving a person with a possible weapon on campus Thursday.
School officials were told about the situation after school was dismissed and notified police.
Officials said school is being conducted as usual today, and all questions regarding the incident should be directed to the Clovis Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.