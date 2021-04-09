Police identify victim in shooting that killed 1, injured 5 at Texas business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have identified the person who died in a mass shooting Thursday at a Texas cabinet-making company.
Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old employee at Kent Moore Cabinets, was killed in the shooting, according to Bryan police. Officers responded to the active shooting at the business around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities say Smith succumbed to his injuries while officers secured the scene.
According to a probable cause statement released Friday morning, a witness working in the building says the suspect, Larry Bollin, 27, targeted Smith first. He says Bollin “emptied a magazine in Timothy’s direction” and then reportedly reloaded and started firing around the rest of the room.
Police and DPS officials say Bollin was taken into custody in Bedias, Texas. The suspect worked at the facility, and a handgun was used in the shooting, officials said.
Four people were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in critical condition following the shooting, according to Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske. The police chief said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday identified the trooper that was shot pursuing the suspect. Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition, according to DPS.
He is receiving treatment at St. Joseph Health.
“We remain hopeful his condition will improve and appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers,” the DPS said.
During a news conference Thursday evening, Buske said the trooper was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Amelia Rodriguez, a Kent Moore Cabinets employee, said she thought the gunfire was coming from a machine inside the facility. She tried to investigate the issue.
“I was painting with my coworker and I heard, I heard like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez and other employees hid inside the facility until the shooting stopped. Witnesses say the shooter was selective with his targets, shooting all male employees.
“I was hiding for like 10 minutes in a real small place and I think that we’re very lucky and blessed to be talking to you right now,” Rodriguez said.
According to an employee at the scene, about 100 people work inside the facility located on Stone City Drive. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske confirmed the suspect in custody is an employee at the business. The victim was also an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.
“I’m holding up,” a Kent Moore Cabinets employee named Jemarcus said. “It just kind of shocked me because I wouldn’t expect this kind of thing to go on at Kent Moore Cabinets.”
“I said ‘oh, the machine got messed up again’. So, I tried to walk to figure out which one and when I started walking, somebody grabbed me. He was like ‘no no no we need to run because there’s a shooting going on’.”
Employees said there is a gate surrounding the building and visitors must have a card to get inside. All departments inside the facility are separated.
A statement Thursday from Kent Moore Cabinets said they are devastated by the shooting.
“Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected,” they said. “We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.
“Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.
