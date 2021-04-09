North Heights Advisory Association hosting workshops for North Heights Rezoning Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association will host three workshops for the North Heights Rezoning Initiative.
The workshops are scheduled for Monday, April 12, Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 at the Black Historical Cultural Center at 901 North Hayden Street.
Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.
The workshops aim to allow residents, business owners and property owners to ask questions. The Monday workshop will focus on properties being rezoned to residential districts.
The Wednesday workshop will cover retail districts.
The Thursday workshop will cover areas proposed to be rezoned to commercial districts.
The North Heights Rezoning Initiative is a proposal to rezone about 800 acres in the North Heights Neighborhood Plan area.
