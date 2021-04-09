3 Miami ISD High School Students face sexual assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three Miami ISD High School students face multiple charges ranging from sexual assault to aggravated assault.
The charges are a result of an incident, Donna Hale, the Miami ISD Superintendent says happened on a school bus. The issue appears to be part of a larger ongoing bullying and or hazing situation.
According to the Canadian Record, the three students involved were indicted by the Roberts County grand jury on March 25.
The grand jury charged Tanner Cummings Miller, Rance Ely Moreno, and Tristen Leo Douglas with indecency with a child with sexual contact, sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Afterwards, the students were arrested and taken to the Hemphill County Jail. They have since been released on bond.
The school district claims they have taken disciplinary action against the students but did not specify what that was.
They also said they have since hosted separate bullying awareness programs for students as well as the community and have launched an app, so students can make anonymous reports.
They say they have also implemented other strategies with staff and faculty to prevent future incidents.
We reached out to the Roberts County Sheriff’s, Robertys County District Attorney and District Clerk, the Hemphill County Jail and the Texas Rangers but none were able to provide a statement.
All law enforcement agencies have played a role in the case. The Roberts County Sheriff’s and Texas Rangers both conducted their own investigations.
The District Clerk’s Office said there are no documents responsive to the request we made for the arrest warrant and complaints.
The Roberts County Sheriff’s office did say they could not comment as this is still an ongoing situation.
