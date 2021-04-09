GOOD NEWS: Meteorologist Cameron Venable embarks on a new career journey

“It’s pretty good market jump to Wichita and it’s the sixth largest severe weather market. On top of that, I’m going to be one of the primary storm chasers, chasing most of Kansas three quarters of Kansas. Now in the Panhandle We average about 20 tornadoes per year if you look at Kansas, it’s about 80 to 90. And what’s surprising is since I’ve been here I really haven’t seen very many tornadoes. I’ve seen about 18 and about 12 of those came from driving up to Dodge City,” said Cameron.