Construction to cause traffic detour on Buccola Avenue between Soncy and Mosley
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 3:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Street Department will conduct a road repair project that will impact traffic on Buccola Avenue next week.

The road repair project will begin on April 12.

The project will require a traffic detour on Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street.

The road will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Buccola Avenue will be detoured to Perry Avenue.

