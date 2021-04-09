Construction to cause traffic detour on Buccola Avenue between Soncy and Mosley

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Street Department will conduct a road repair project that will impact traffic on Buccola Avenue next week.
The road repair project will begin on April 12.
The project will require a traffic detour on Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street.
The road will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Buccola Avenue will be detoured to Perry Avenue.
