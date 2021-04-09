Cold Front Headed this Way

Winds will be the focus of our Friday forecast as of right now. An incoming cold front should arrive mid-morning, around 9-10 a.m. CDT shifting our winds out of the north at 20-30 mph with gusts possible as the front passes over at about 40. This will act to put a lid of sorts on our daytime highs, keeping us in the low 70s as we go throughout the day, however skies will be sunny. We’ll warm back up in time for Saturday and Sunday, however an even stronger front will arrive on Monday, dropping us into the 50s and 60s.