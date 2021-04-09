APD and AISD investigating threats, increase police presence at high schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said they were made aware of potential threats involving AISD students and are currently investigating the threats.
AISD worked to identify students involved in the threats and investigate all leads.
“We want to reassure the citizens of Amarillo and our community that we take all possible threats to children and schools and our community very serious,” wrote Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information officer.
Burr said while the threats have been addressed, students and parents may notice an increased police presence at all AISD high schools as a precautionary measure.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.