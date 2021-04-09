Amarillo LWV distributing 5,000 voting guides, holding candidate forums

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters in Amarillo is distributing their annual voter guide’s this week.
LWV said they have been busy distributing 5,000 voting guides to more than 100 locations in Amarillo and Canyon.
The guides contain nonpartisan information on 53 candidates in Potter and Randall counties and are available free of charge.
Guides are located at public libraries, grocery stores, banks, credit unions, community centers, coffee shops and more.
Voters can also access the guide online.
In addition to their voter guides, LWV is co-sponsoring two candidate forums with Panhandle PBS.
The first forum will air at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. This f
Candidates will include those running for the AC Board of Regents and the Amarillo, Canyon and River Road independent school district boards.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.