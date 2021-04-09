Amarillo High underdogs gear up for Grapevine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies soccer team will travel to unchartered territory on Friday, taking the pitch for their first Regional Final in program history. The Lady Sandies (17-1-2), with only one loss and two ties this season, are two wins away from the class 5A State Championship game, but they’ll have a tough task in the regional final against the Grapevine Mustangs (23-2-2).