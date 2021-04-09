Amarillo High underdogs gear up for Grapevine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies soccer team will travel to unchartered territory on Friday, taking the pitch for their first Regional Final in program history. The Lady Sandies (17-1-2), with only one loss and two ties this season, are two wins away from the class 5A State Championship game, but they’ll have a tough task in the regional final against the Grapevine Mustangs (23-2-2).
Grapevine is familiar to deep playoff runs, having advanced to the championship game in 2018, 2016 and 2015. Amarillo High is ready to prove that they are not the underdogs in this fight.
”They move the ball pretty well. They have a strong field and pretty fast midfield,” said Amarillo High senior defensive midfielder Ciana Carlton. “They were a little dirty, so we’re just going to have to pass the ball quick and be the first to the ball.”
The Lady Sandies and Grapevine Mustangs kickoff the 5A Regional Final Friday, April 9th, at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
