Potter County officials search for man wanted on credit card abuse charges

Potter County officials search for man wanted on credit card abuse charges
Dustin Lee Jones (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | April 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 7:45 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted on three counts of credit or debit card abuse.

Officials identified the man as 40-year-old Dustin Lee Jones.

He is described as 6-feet-one-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Dustin Lee Jones. ...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.