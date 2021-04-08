Potter County officials search for man wanted on credit card abuse charges

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted on three counts of credit or debit card abuse.
Officials identified the man as 40-year-old Dustin Lee Jones.
He is described as 6-feet-one-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
