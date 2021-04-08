National ping-pong tournament to take place at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pong City Open, a national table tennis tournament, will take place at Amarillo College on Saturday.
The event has attracted 40 pro-level players from Florida to California, in addition to local players.
Representatives said the event is the first of its kind in Amarillo and it’s officially recognized as a USA Table Tennis event.
Cash prizes for top finishers total more than $2,000.
Shakehands Pong, a local recreational ping pong league, announced the event.
The league has hosted regular ping pong tournaments throughout Amarillo for four years.
Saturday’s tournament will take place at the Carter Fitness Center at Amarillo College.
