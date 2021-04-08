Missing Amarillo woman found safe and unharmed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County official has located a missing woman who has been missing since Tuesday evening March 30.
Brianna Gilbert has been located and is safe and unharmed.
The tip that led to the findings of Gilbert resulted from someone who shared the security camera video that was posted earlier this week.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says they are unable to release details about the reason for her disappearance.
Brianna Gilbert has been missing since her work break at Plains Dairy in Amarillo on Tuesday, March 30.
