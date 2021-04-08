Manhunt underway in Randall County for 2 people after police chase

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 1:24 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A manhunt is underway for two people who were involved in a police chase with the Canyon Police Department today.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement are searching the area of McCormick and South Western looking for two people.

Homeowners in the area should be aware of their surroundings.

Officials believe both people are on foot.

Officials describe the suspects as an Hispanic man in jeans and an Hispanic woman.

If you have any information, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

