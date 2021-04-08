Man killed, another injured in shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs

VIDEO: Man killed, another injured in shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
By Bailie Myers | April 8, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 6:11 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died and another was injured after a shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs this morning.

Officers were sent to the bar at 1:50 a.m. on report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said a 20-year-old man died from his injuries and a 19-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.

