This has been a nice day in between windy weather systems. Along with plentiful sunshine, highs today have warmed to near 80. Winds have been significantly lower as well. Tomorrow will begin on a quiet note, but a cold front will sweep in during the day and crank the winds again. After reaching midday highs in the low 70s, temps will be dropping late in the day as cool winds from the north increase and gust over 35mph.