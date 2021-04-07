Calmer day ahead

The winds have died down for the overnight hours and they will stay much lighter for Thursday. Although we will have a cool start to the day with some upper 30s the sunshine and lighter SW winds will bring us right back to near 80°. We are tracking another cold front for Friday but the timing is in question. Right now it looks like highs in the low 70s before the front comes in during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately it still looks to stay dry awhile longer.