As we head into the second half of the week, we’re looking at warmer, yet calmer conditions. We’ll see daytime highs climbing into the 80s for much of the area with winds out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. A weaker cold front will arrive going from Friday into Saturday that will knock our daytime highs down into only the 70s, with some stronger winds for Friday. As of right now, this front does not seem to be as strong as this past Tuesday’s.