The Bullhorn, featuring goalie Andrew Takacs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not easy being the last line of defense in any situation or sport, especially hockey. Meet the Bulls’ 6′2″, 180 pound goalie Andrew Takacs, our featured hockey player on The Bullhorn.
“I feel like it’s just another sense of me having fun. You hear me out here in practice and it’s very similar to what it is in a game,” said Takacs. “It’s just having fun, always having a smile on my face.”
“On the ice he’s extremely talented. He’s big, he’s mobile, he’s technically sound,” said Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo.
Takacs ranks ninth in the NAHL in goals against average at 2.39 and has a save percentage at 0.919. He’s one of the top goalies in the league, but he gives all the credit to his defenseman and Coach Russo’s scheme. It’s not easy being at the back of the net, but it’s a place Takacs feels right at home.
“Well I think the first thing I’d say is oh boy. You know some of those guys come down. They’ve got some skill and some speed, but I think the first thing you look at is the numbers,” said Takacs. “How many guys do they have versus how many guys do we have playing defense. I think that’s always the biggest thing.”
The lefty from Dunkirk, Maryland prides himself in technique, and the way he studies for school is the same way he prepares for a game in the NAHL.
“The way you want to practice and see yourself focus and make sure you’re always perfect in the crease,” said Takacs. “Every goalie will tell you that’s the same way you want to be in the classroom.”
“Not just a guy that’s going to come in and only add to the athletic side of things,” said Russo. “He’s going to be a great student, and he boasts over a 4.0 GPA. His test scores are through the roof, so he’s a well-rounded recruit when it comes to that.”
The goalie has yet to sign with a college team, but his dream is to play Ivy league. Russo added that Takacs might lack consistency at 21-years-old, but when he’s on he is very good.
“We just want to find that level where he brings that same type of compete level every single night, and if he does that he’s going to be a special goalie and somebody that has a chance to play in the National Hockey League,” said Russo.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.