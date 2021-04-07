Women’s webinar series will provide women with more health education

“Some of the highlight will be things that have come to light through the pandemic like when they’ve put off annual screenings, and what makes your cardiovascular risk profile go up and how to manage stress healthy and how to manage weight loss and relationship issues that we’re all struggling with. I just want to give people some options of what they might be able to find with their physician if they went in with the right questions,” said Teresa Baker, M.D., regional chair of the TTUHSC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.