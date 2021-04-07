Virtual event of speaker to discuss Cowboy Culture for the Study of the American West

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A speaker will be discussing Cowboy Culture for the Study of the American West.
On April 8, Michael Grauer - McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture and Curator of Cowboy Collections and Western Art at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will be exploring the diverse nature and material culture of cowboys.
The zoom event will be taking place at 12:30 p.m. on April 8.
CSAW research talks are a chance for academics, both faculty and graduate students to share on-going research about the American West.
Those interested in leading a future talks should email CSAW at csaw@wtamu.edu
