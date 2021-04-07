TAMUS Chancellor joins Rep. Ronny Jackson in tour of WT’s VERO facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Texas A&M University System’s Chancellor joined Representative Ronny Jackson to tour West Texas A&M University’s VERO facility.
“It’s amazing what has been built here,” said Chancellor John Sharp.
This was the first time the Chancellor visited the new VERO facility since its groundbreaking.
“It’s really turned West Texas into the premier agricultural school of this whole half of the state,” said Chancellor Sharp.
The multi-million dollar building is currently being used for teaching and research programs.
The school says it will be ready to start its 2 plus 2 program by the Fall with 18 students each semester.
The program, will allow students to do their first two years of vet school at Canyon and the rest at College Station.
“There has been a lot of interest in being here, I think because of the region and because of the proximity to industries and because of the opportunity to have more directed learning,” said Susan Eades, Associate Dean at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
WT is hopeful that students who study here will want to stay here and that keeping the students in the area will help provide care for not just small animals, but large animals as well.
“We’re in basically the cattle capital of the country here,” said Representative Ronny Jackson. “We’re right in the middle of it here. So, it’s really important that a lot of really well-trained veterinarian, you know, providers here in the Texas Panhandle and 13 congressional district. We don’t have enough.”
Students in the 2 plus 2 program will have the option to come back to Canyon in their fourth year to complete their clinical rotations at a location with such a wide variety of livestock opportunities.
“There are six million head of cattle and those cattle produce or, we produce from those cattle 30 percent of the beef that’s consumed in the united states of America, right here so, we want to be responsible,” said Walter Wendler, president WTAMU.
