Strong second half sends West Texas A&M to LSC Tournament Semifinals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Senior forward Noir Hawash scored twice in the second half, carrying West Texas A&M to a victory over Texas A&M-Commerce 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Championships on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs improved to 6-3 overall with their sixth straight win over the Lions.
Earlier this season, WT earned a tough 4-3 win over A&M Commerce and today’s game was no different in the first half. A&M-Commerce’s goalkeeper Jane Peters denied the Lady Buffs four times to send the match into halftime tied at zero.
Emily Avila broke the deadlock in the 48th minute with a laser of a free kick from 25 yards out for her first goal of the season. Hannah Kelley-Lusk doubled the advantage in the 54th minute on a nice passing sequence from Hawash and Calista Cordero. Hawash made it 3-0 in the 59th minute on her first goal of the season thanks to a nice pass from Caprock alum Jessica Diaz. Hawash scored the fourth and final goal just four minutes later with Diaz picking up another assist. The Lady Buffs outshot the Lions 30-13.
”He just told us to keep it on the floor and connect more. When we take someone on and have pressure coming to find the open man,” said Hawash. “We kind of just passed around them and that’s how the goals started coming. We know how to do it and we’re going to keep connecting and hopefully take this and transfer it on to the next game and keep building off of that.”
Up next, the Lady Buffs travel to Dallas to face top-seed DBU in the Lone Star Conference Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. Time to be announced.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.