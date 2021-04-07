Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson accepting submission for 2021 Congressional Art Competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
All high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to participate in he contest.
The winners artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
To enter the contest please submit original artwork and the required entry form to Rep. Jackson’s Amarillo or Wichita Falls office by Friday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m.
Submissions can be mailed or dropped off in person during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Contestants are encouraged to thoroughly review the competition’s rules and regulations here.
More questions should be directed to Rep. Jackson’s Amarillo or Wichita Falls office.
Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design, and execution.
Artwork must be no heavier than 15 pounds and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and four inches deep.
The winner will need to frame their artwork before it is sent to the U.S. Capitol and the piece must still meet weight and size regulations.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)
- Collages: must be two-dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
