No allergic reactions reported at city vaccination clinic after more than 100,000 doses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the clinic ran by Amarillo Public Health, city health leaders said there have been no allergic reactions at the site.
“We haven’t had any anaphylactic reactions to the vaccine,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.
Stoughton said Amarillo Public Health has given approximately 116,294 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
As community members express concerns about the safety of the vaccine and the possibility of allergic reactions, area health experts expressed that few people suffer from side effects other than soreness at the injection site and fatigue.
“Make your decisions based in science and in good judgement,” said Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA.
Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said that as the state is now open at 100%, he would caution community members to get vaccinated despite their doubts.
“There’s a lot of comfort and peace that comes from getting that vaccine,” said Miller. “The more of my friends and family that get it, that comfort and peace goes up. It enables you to get out and do things with a lot more peace as we open up.”
