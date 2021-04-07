Lady Sandies make history, advancing to first Regional Final

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies set their sails for unchartered waters after taking down Burleson Centennial in the Region 1-5A Semifinals 3-0. AHS will play in their first Regional Final in program history. The Lady Sandies (17-1-2) are set to face Grapevine (23-2-2) at a time and place to be determined.