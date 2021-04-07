Lady Sandies make history, advancing to first Regional Final

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies set their sails for unchartered waters after taking down Burleson Centennial in the Region 1-5A Semifinals 3-0. AHS will play in their first Regional Final in program history. The Lady Sandies (17-1-2) are set to face Grapevine (23-2-2) at a time and place to be determined.
All three goals for AHS were scored in the second half, two by Lily Sobey and the other by Mollie Ferro.
On the boys side, Palo Duro fell short to Colleyville Heritage 3-1. This marked the Dons’ second Regional Semifinal program appearance. Their first trip was back in 2009.
